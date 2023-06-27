You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 27Article 1793714

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 June 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

'She has to sue the guy' - Nigerians react as man publicly harass Eniola Badmus ‘sexually’

Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus

Nigerians have responded to the video of Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus being sexually harassed by an unidentified man at a function on social media.

The actress was shown coming at an event in a video that circulated online when a man serving as an usher gently shook her bottom twice.

The actress was startled by the movement and stared at the man; fortunately, security intervened.

Many people were infuriated by the video and attacked the man for it.

See comments here

teenuola: "The guy only moved the chair, don’t judge from the camera angle, his hand must have gone straight to where the chair is."

barbiefenty_:"Sexual harassment and he knows what he did"

browpro.ng: "If you leave a 2month old female child with this one , he’ll defile her‼️"

abjluxuryhub: "That’s sexual harassment see how someone’s husband is fooling himself chai"

damblo2020: "Sexual harassment! She needs to sue the guy with this evidence"

zaynee.b: "Some guys no just get sense...Same thing happened to me last week inside bus...I change am for the weyre"

