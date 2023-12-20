'She even beats my mother' - Emeka Ike's brother wades in actor’s ex-wife saga

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 December 2023

Victor Ike, brother of veteran Nigerian actor, Emeka Ike has confirmed his brother’s story about his ex-wife, adding that she used to beat up their mother.



One can recall that in a recent interview, the actor disclosed that his former spouse had deceived people into believing he was an abusive partner.



She also sold all of his possessions and stopped him from getting in touch with his kids since then.



More details about the problem were revealed by his brother, who was fed up with the story Daniel Regha and other online users were spreading on social media.



Victor Ike stated that what Emeka revealed was accurate and that the ex-wife had previously connived with her mother to beat up their mother.



He claimed that Emeka Ike’s relationship with the rest of the family was ruined by her because he always supported her.



“@DanielRegha & Co, Please don’t be judgmental when you don’t know their stories.

Emeka Ike is my blood brother, and everything he said @channelstv was 100% true. He didn’t even mention how she and her mother constantly beat my mum whenever she visits. He needs to see his kids



He has always loved and stood for her even when she lies against his own family. Most of us in the family are not in good communication with him just because of her, so it is false to claim that the man who disowned his family for her was a wife beater.Don’t hurt him with his kids”



