Shatta is making sense and also complaining a lot – Socrate Safo on artiste bashing Nigerians

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 January 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Ghanaian director, filmmaker, and Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture, Socrate Safo, has opined that Shatta Wale’s argument about Nigeria not reciprocating the love and support that Ghanaians have for their music is a valid one.



According to him, Shatta Wale is making a lot of sense although he may not be going about it the right way. Socrate said this during a discussion with Happy FM’s host, Doctar Cann on the Saturday morning entertainment show, Showbiz Xtra.



“What Shatta is saying is very important but the thing is as we’re here, for instance, if the breeze from the air condition gets too chilled and we’re not comfortable in it, we adjust it so in the same way, what Shatta is saying is important but it’s not all about complaining. What can we do about it?” he quizzed.



“At this point, what is the problem? That we’re not getting onto their market. So what should we do to get onto their market? That’s all we should be figuring out. It’s not about coming to Facebook to rant. When we were in a comfortable lead, I didn’t hear them complaining. They strategized and studied what we were doing then, and came strong so that is what we also need to do”, he advised.



Socrate concluded that complaining will not solve our problem and get Nigerians to support our music as much as we do theirs, hence, the best thing to do is to sit back and learn the strategy that they use to get into the Ghanaian market, and then pick it up.