Shatta blames Beyoncé, Rihanna for GOG Album delay

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah known in showbiz as ‘Shatta Wale’ has revealed for the first time that he has delayed in releasing his GOG album because American songstresses, Rihanna and Beyoncé are yet to complete with their verses on a collaboration with them, MyNewsGh.com reports.



Speaking for the first time after his release from the Ankaful prison on Kumasi-based Pure FM with self-styled Millionaire, Oliver Khan aka ‘Ship Dealer’ monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Shatta Wale remarked that but for ‘Ship Dealer’ he would have had difficulties releasing his album.



“This is the first time I’m speaking to any media house after my release from prison and I’ve decided to not grant any radio interview for a while but I couldn’t resist not answering the call because of Oliver Khan my Boss.



He is the first person who loaned me money to produce my first album.



I haven’t told anyone this but the reason why my GOG album has been delayed is that Rihanna and Beyoncé are not done with their verses on some of the two songs I featured. When they’re done, hopefully, I will release the album.” Shatta Wale stated on Pure FM.