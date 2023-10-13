Shatta Wale wasn’t paid £80,000, I still stand by my words – Kwasi Aboagye fires back

Entertainment of Friday, 13 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Kwasi Aboagye, has insisted on his claims that Shatta Wale wasn’t paid £80,000 as a performance fee at the Ghana Music Awards UK.



According to Mr. Aboagye, the dancehall musician’s insults wouldn’t deter him from speaking the truth.



Earlier after openly establishing that the £80,000 Shatta Wale claimed to have been paid was a blatant lie, Shatta Wale took to TikTok live to slam Kwasi Aboagye and his employers.



But in a new development, the Peace FM presenter said he still stands by his words.



“I still stand by my statements. Go ahead and insult. That’s the only thing you can do,” he stated



He expressed that his statement was based on thorough fact-checking backed by confirmation from reliable sources.



“When we are talking about issues, it is not about insults. As a journalist, I am a member of the fourth estate of the realm. We fact-checked. If it is not true, it is my duty as a journalist to fact-check. And people have called me to confirm that indeed, it is not true,” Kwasi Aboagye added.



He said parading such claims could expose him to being taxed,



“If he won’t learn from it but rather insult, then that’s his business. Soon the UK government will come after you and you will learn. They have a threshold for income and £80,000 is above that threshold. As a foreign entertainer, once you earn above that money, there is a 20%, you’d have to pay. Next time, you will learn.”



Watch the video below:







EB/SARA