Shatta Wale urges Ghanaians to endure in trying times

Entertainment of Friday, 17 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Reggae-dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has inspired Ghanaians reminding them that going through difficult moments builds resilience for future challenges.



His message came at a time a section of the public have been expressing dissatisfaction over the economic crisis of the country.



The citizenry has been appealing to the government to formulate and implement policies to reduce the cost of living in the country which has been described by many as high.



Despite the calls for action, prices of fuel products continue to go up. This price hike has its cascading effects as fuel is a major driver of the economy, thus worsening the plights of the ordinary Ghanaian.



The musician took to his Twitter page amid these concerns to advise his followers to remain strong in the face of the current predicament, because he believes the experiences would prepare them for their respective futures.



He wrote, “What doesn’t kill you makes you stronger… always remember that”.



However, a lot of his followers have been reacting to the same.



While some said the message was a solid advise from the singer others were averse to it.



“I will always remember that,” said a Twitter user with the handle @gh_lentiz



Shatta Wale however made the statement after Yaa Pono, a rapper and singer, responded to him on social media about their feud.



The fresh feud began when the dancehall rapper went live on social media–on the day he was releasing his fifth album, God of Gift giving (g.o.g)–to rage against his fellow artists, including Sarkodie, Stonebowy, Black Sheriff, and Yaa Pono.