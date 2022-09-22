Shatta Wale touted for possessing knowledge in showbiz

Entertainment of Thursday, 22 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall singer, Shatta Wale has been on several rants, calling out some of his colleagues as well as industry players for failing to understand how the show business operates.



According to the popular singer, he has been able to cash out from the system due to his knowledge of how things truly operate and although many have doubted this assertion, a former member of the SM Militants, Addi Self, has touted his mentor as a man with in-depth knowledge on music.



Addi Self who was previously in the bad books of the Dancehall musician following his exit from his camp has expressed his gratitude to the man who inspired his 2021 album titled 'Zongo To BBC' amid praises.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni, Addi Self explained how Shatta has been able to create content that has fetched him some good money, an avenue most musicians are yet to tap in.



Addi Self who is the leader of the Self Nation (SN) hammered on the impact his association with Shatta Wale has had on his career.



"On a real, I learnt a lot from him. Talk about how to market stuff and how to move as a businessman in this industry...Shatta knows the show business and you know, not everybody understands it because whatever you do out there is content, you have people following you... you will be making money. I think he knows that part of it and I also learnt a lot from there. I will tell every youth to be grateful no matter what," Shatta Wale's protege urged.



He continued: "Addi Self is a grateful youth, through Shatta Wale and Shatta Movement, I was able to go to London and we did a couple of tours there and I had to go to BBC and it gave me the experience to do my album... I just felt like it was time to move on. Whatever he says, I know how he is so I don't have to take it to heart. He is always coming out and saying his mind, I just feel like that is how my mentor is."



The singer who is out with a new mixtape titled 'Slum To Hills' maintained that there hasn't been any form of regret after parting ways with his former boss instead, he has been able to build a solid brand.



"I don't regret it because I believe it is part of growth. I have to grow up no matter what. Nobody will do it for you fully," he added.







OPD/BB