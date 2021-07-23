Shatta Wale to create jobs for unemployed youth with online ride-hailing service

Entertainment of Friday, 23 July 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has introduced his own ride-hailing app called SHAXI.



The Shatta Movement boss announced the employment opportunity for drivers in the country on social media on Thursday, 22 July 2021.



Some Ghanaians have described the initiative as laudable, even though the full details are yet to be given on the online transportation service.



The musician has been promoting businesses with his social media accounts every Tuesday where his followers post images of their trades.



Shatta Wale has been concerned about the youth and often offers help to them often.



The new business set up by Shatta is an innovative venture some artistes are yet to explore.