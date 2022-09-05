Shatta Wale teases Bobrisky, calls the socialite ‘Mummy’

Entertainment of Monday, 5 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It has been less than a week since Bobrisky visited Ghana for a Nigerian tycoon’s birthday party with some Ghanaian influencers.



In a video shared by Shatta Wale on social media concerning the Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, he stated that the socialite was doing well for ‘himself’ but later laughed and corrected himself, saying ‘sorry mummy’.



“Take a risk in life. Shoutout to Bobrisky, nigga is doing something good for himself. Did I say Nigga? Mummy, I’m sorry, please. We love you and do your thing,” he mocked.



In the background, an unidentified man who was with the self-acclaimed "Dancehall artiste" could be heard shouting Bobrisky’s slogan, “Osheyyyyy Baddest.”



Ahead of Bobrisky’s visit to Ghana, some social media users expressed their worry about what the Nigerian socialite’s influence could have on the youth of the country after a recent clash between authorities and the LGBTQ community.



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, replied to a question by a social media user about his take on Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky's visit to Ghana.



“Dear Sam, I have heard that Bobrisky wants to visit Ghana and he is an influencer. If we can remove signboards, that means we can also stop planes from landing,” the social media user asked.



Replying to the comment, Sam George said, he had no problem with Bobrisky visiting Ghana, but he, however, would expect the cross-dresser to adhere to the laws of Ghana while in the country.



“Barnabas, we are a hospitable people, however, you Must respect our laws, culture and norms whilst here. When he gets here, he should endeavour to comply. O for Oshe bhaddest,” he reacted.





ADA/BOG