Shatta Wale strips after he was accused of wearing ‘fake’ jeans

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Shatta Wale posted a picture of himself almost naked after he was trolled for wearing a fake pair of jeans



• The dancehall artiste who recently trolled Arnold for wearing a GHC2.50 pesewas worth of shoe has been given a taste of his own medicine



• His decision to go half-naked has sparked mixed reactions on social media



After several hours of receiving heavy backlash on social media, Shatta Wale who seems fed up with public trolls decided to completely take off his ‘fake’ trousers to prove a point.



The dancehall artiste was ‘dragged’ on social media on June 21, 2021, for allegedly wearing fake designer denim jeans.



The criticisms this time around intensified especially because Shatta was captured on camera trolling popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo for wearing a cheap shoe that costs just GHC2.50pesewas.



The picture drew massive attention after social media users identified that his ‘designer trousers’ is as a fake version of DSquared2 brand.



In that particular photo, Shatta Wale was seen rocking a pair of DSQUARED2 jeans but taking a closer look at the pair of trousers, the tag revealed that it was fake and doesn’t come close to the original DSQUARED2 brand.



The original brand is spelt “DSQUARED2” but Shatta Wale’s ‘fake version’ was spelt “DSQUARED²”.



Also, public investigations prove that the DSQUARED2 jeans cost $670 equivalent to GHC3, 879.30.



Reacting to all of such criticisms, Shatta Wale took a photo of him without the ‘fake’ jeans, and posted a photo of himself wearing only a T-shirt.



According to Shatta, since he was trolled for wearing fake jeans, he has decided to go without any trousers at all to avoid such criticisms henceforth.









How the original looks







Shatta's 'fake' version







