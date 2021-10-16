Shatta Wale steals show at Mona4reall’s E.P launch

Entertainment of Saturday, 16 October 2021

Source: SammyKay Media

Shatta Wale as usual brought a lot of excitement and energy when he arrived at the Silverbird cinema for Mona4Real's E.P launch on October 15, 2021.



Amidst excitement and cheers, fans trooped in to catch a glimpse of the dancehall artiste and also to take some pictures with him.



For a moment, the focus shifted from the 'woman of the moment' to Shatta wale who was responding to fans the whole time.



Meanwhile, Hajia 4real premiered 7 songs with 7 music videos on the night with some top Ghanaian musicians such as Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Efya and others all featuring on the EP.



The budding singer has proven that indeed she is in the music industry to stay, as it was clearly exhibited at her E.P premiere at the Silverbird cinema on October 15, 2021.



It was an impressive show as the likes of Shatta Wale, Efia Odo, Salma Mumin and many other celebrities threw their weight behind the singer during her E.P launch.





Watch the video below:



