Entertainment of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale speaks amidst Wendy Shay’s accident

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Ghana’s dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has expressed some concerns following the accident of one of Ghana’s talented female singers, Wendy Shay.

On September 10, 2023, Ghanaians woke up to the news that the female singer had been involved in an accident on the ACP Estate and Kwabena Stretch in Accra.

According to reports, the artiste collided with a tipper truck which was loaded with sand and was facing her direction after she attempted to evade the truck.

The RuffTown Record signee has not come out to say anything about the accident, but many of her fans sympathisers, and some entertainers in the industry have shared in some comments and are hoping she is in a good state.

However, Ghana’s Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has made a few statements concerning how Ghanaians share sympathizing messages with Wendy Shay.

According to him, he is surprised at how Ghanaians are sympathizing with the musician’s accident as well as sharing the news on various social media platforms, but can not channel that same energy to promote her released songs.

He further stated that Wendy Shay is doing her best in the music industry, so Ghanaians should rather feed on news that relates to how to write and record her songs.

To him, some Ghanaians are ingrate and should appreciate the good works of the female artiste.

On his Twitter page, he wrote: “Accident dier she is trending but her songs dier u no make news about it. When she is recording, pls go and bring us that news too, how she cracks her brains to get the work done …Fakas!!! Dem no deh shy to oooo …Her this entertainment prefects erh. Ungrateful-some-people”.

Check out the post below:



ED/OGB

