Entertainment of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale 'shot' report: Skeptical reactions flood social media

Social media users are reacting to news of a shooting incident involving celebrated and controversial dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, real name Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr.

The musician according to multiple news portals - including pulse.com.gh and starrfm.com.gh, was allegedly shot by unknown gunmen at East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

The news attributed to his personal assistant, one Nana Dhope, also has it that he has been rushed to an unnamed hospital and is receiving emergency treatment.

On social media platforms, especially Twitter, there is a mixture of uncertainty, dismay and disbelief at the news.

The skeptical reactions dominate as a number of people relate to a prophecy last month that Wale will be shot today.

For others, they are certain that Shatta Wale is looking to leverage on this 'prank' to promote his upcoming album.



A day after 37th birthday

The development comes a day after the musician celebrated his 37th birthday.

The hashtag #Shattabration topped trends through Sunday (October 17) as his contemporaries sent him well wishes on his big day.

From across the oceans, American musician Beyonce also extended birthday wishes with an old photo of Shatta Wale.

