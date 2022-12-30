Shatta Wale’s reaction to Meek Mill’s stolen phone incident

Entertainment of Friday, 30 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale has pleaded with whoever stole Meek Mill’s phone to return it after the American rapper announced a pickpocket incident.



The Ghanaian music giant in a tweet on Friday, December 30, 2022, said Meek Mill does not deserve to be robbed considering the fact that the rapper is an inspiration to many.



“Streetz if you know you have meek mills phone pls return am …that’s if it’s true. You can’t do that to a real hustler. By Moro morning Return am. Meek inspires all of us on the street a lot,” Shatta Wale’s tweet read.



Meek Mill posted a pickpocket incident on Instagram on December 29, the same night he performed at the Afro Nation concert in Accra.



"They pickpocketed me for my phoneeeeeee SMH…. Bring that Jawn back if you got it!!!" a post on his Instagram status read.



It is not known whether the theft took place at the concert or not. It, however, did not affect his performance on the night.



Day 1 of the 2022 Afro Nation concert was held on 29th December at the Marine Drive, Independence Square, Accra.



The event witnessed performances from Gyakie, Kuame Eugene, Kamo Mphela, Oxlade, CKay, Tiwa Savage and P-Square.



