Shatta Wale's mother now homeless; landlady evicts her over unpaid rent

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 February 2022

Source: hotfmghana.com

Hotfmghana.com is reliably informed that the mother of celebrated dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, Madam Elsie Avemegah better known as Shatta Mama has been evicted from her East Legon residence by her Landlady over unpaid rent.



According to hotfmghana.com's checks, six years ago, Shatta Wale relocated his mother to the East Legon residence in the guise that he bought the house for her.



After staying in the house for more than four years, the landlady started pestering Shatta Mama over unpaid rents.



The source emphasised that all attempts by the mother to reach out to Shatta Wale to settle the debts proved unproductive.



Since the landlady needed the house to rent to another person, Shatta Mama was evicted two weeks ago and is currently homeless.