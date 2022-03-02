Shatta Wale’s mother bursts into tears; says her ‘BP has gone high’ over homelessness

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 March 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Mother of Dance hall artiste, Shatta Wale, has burst into tears on live radio interview over her homelessness.



According to Mama Elsie Avemagah, popularly known as Shatta Mama, ever since she was ejected from her house, life has become unbearable.



She has been sleeping in her car for days which according to her is causing severe headaches and high blood pressure due to lack of proper sleep.



“Only God knows, I don’t want to say it, about four days now I have been sleeping in my car. I don’t know who will want to buy my car,” she said on the Anopa Bofoↄ show while shedding tears.



On February 28, 2022, Angelonline.com.gh reported that Shatta Mama has appealed to the public for support to pay her rent following her eviction from the house Shatta Wale allegedly bought for her.



“She said I have been evicted from the East Legon apartment Shatta Wale rented for me. Almost two weeks now, I’ve nowhere to stay. I’m currently homeless. All attempts to reach Shatta Wale to settle the landlady claims I’m owing have been unsuccessful.”



She narrated that the house was given to her “six years” ago and no one came until recently when a woman came to eject her saying she owned the house but “all efforts to reach my son has proven futile”



When the host asked if she had a problem with her son, she replied, “I don’t have any problem with him.”