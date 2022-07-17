Shatta Wale's marketing strategy needs to be studied - Socrate Safo

Entertainment of Sunday, 17 July 2022

Socrate Safo calls on educational institutions to study Shatta Wale



‘Churches are meant for soul winning’ - Socrate Safo



The film-maker says that gospel singers should ask for the help of their churches



Seasoned Ghanaian film-maker, Socrate Safo, has called on all Ghanaian entertainers and institutions to make a conscious effort at studying the marketing strategy of self-acclaimed Dancehall King, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, popularly known as Shatta Wale.



Speaking as a guest on the United Showbiz Show, Socrate Safo explained that, the marketing and promotional strategies used by the dancehall musician need to be studied in institutions for the betterment of the music and entertainment industry as a whole.



“Even though Shatta Wale happens to be one of the most controversial musicians in Ghana, he should be used as a case study for many upcoming musicians because of his ability to market himself and his brand effectively,” the film maker told Nana Ama McBrown on the United Showbiz Show.



He added that Shatta Wale can be used as a case study by educational institutions to educate students on marketing.



Socrate Safo was recently in the news for disagreeing with industry players asking churches to establish record labels to nurture gospel musicians.



According to him, the sole purpose of the church as established in the Bible is to win souls for God and guide Christians to live a godly life on earth.



“I think the church is there to win souls for Christ. That is the only purpose! When God called his apostles, he commissioned them to go and preach and baptize those who will believe? What else are they supposed to do?” Socrate Safo made this point while speaking to Caleb Nii Boi on 3FM 92.7.



Socrate Safo advised gospel musicians who believe their churches can be of help to their careers to approach their respective church leaders and solicit for support in any way possible.



