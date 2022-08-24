Shatta Wale's love isn't genuine; he puts dirt on people's brand - Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Shatta Wale will do anything for attention, even if it means putting dirt on the brand of his colleagues, this is according to Stonebwoy, who has suffered several attacks from him.



Stonebwoy has explained that his association with Samini was the genesis of Shatta's unexplained jabs thrown at him, but for the sake of peace, he resisted hitting back at him in all those instances until 2019, when tempers flared on stage at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA).



Speaking on VladTV, Ghana's dancehall artiste recalled how his colleague ruined his glorious moment when he walked on stage to pick up his award for the 'Best Reggae Dancehall Artiste of the Year'.



Although they managed to patch things up after their fight on the VGMA stage, Stonebwoy still labels the love from Shatta as fake.



This is because he continues to jab him at the slightest opportunity, all to create a bad picture of him.



Commenting on his current relationship with Shatta, he noted that the singer can't turn over a new leaf.



"The last time he tried something on me again over something, dah dah dah, and you know, I hardly talk about him in the media or try to say something about him or put some dirt on him. He is always trying to put dirt on me and a few. You know, that's who he is, I say without any apology because we know who we know. It's as simple as that," he said.



The Dancehall singer added: "...peace is the ultimate, you know, so we managed because we have a whole lot of following and people looking up to us. We managed to come to a nice consensus, but you know, it's never been genuine because you can't force people to be who they're not.



"Subsequently, the man (Shatta) goes on to do him and be him but the truth is that I am used to that. I laugh about it because I know he's joking with it basically. Even if it's no joke, that's the extent of it. It can't get any worse. I mean, come on...but if necessary, I will come out and say what I have to say, but it is no more necessary."





