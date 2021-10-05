You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 10 05Article 1372675

Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale’s hilarious reaction to WhatsApp, Facebook, IG blackout

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dancehall musician Shatta Wale play videoDancehall musician Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale's humorous video about Facebook outage goes viral

• Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp have been restored after global outage

• Officials say the blackout was caused by ‘configuration changes’

In the midst of the boredom and frustration that engulfed users of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp after the apps suffered outages, Monday, Dancehall musician Shatta Wale decided to once again show his humour side on Twitter.

A topless Shatta Wale, standing close to his swimming pool, sang about how the outage that lasted almost six hours affected communication with his family.

“The internet has been shut down”, he rhythmically said while dancing. “Don’t mind me; I’m lonely. My godfather and I are here; we are bored.”

The video has elicited reactions from his followers who seem to have enjoyed the display.

From around 4 PM, Monday, the platforms went down, making it impossible for users to access them.

Offering explanations to the cause of the outage, Facebook in a statement said the “configuration changes on the backbone routers that coordinate network traffic between our data centers caused issues that interrupted this communication.”

“This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt”, it added.

While apologizing for the inconvenience and confirming that the platforms are back to normal, the statement signed by Santosh Janardhan said “We also have no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.”



News

President Akufo-Addo says he looks forward to 7th January 2025

Do you want trouble for me? – Akufo-Addo responds to third term 'possibility'

Sports

Wakaso featured against South Africa

World Cup Qualifiers: Wakaso, Duncan, Fosu and two others out of Ghana clash with Zimbabwe

Business

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Selection of Rocksure as GIADEC strategic partner is historic, timely – Asantehene

Africa

Conde and Ouattara changed their constitutions to run for third term

Even if ECOWAS failed to stop Conde, Ouattara; coups are unjustifiable - Akufo-Addo

Opinions

National Peace Council has been urged to perform its duties devoid of political influence

Letter to the National Peace Council through all Ghanaians