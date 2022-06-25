Shatta Wale's dad faces court action for posing as a chief

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 June 2022

The Kingmakers of Ngleshie Amanfro Traditional Area in the Greater Accra Region have threatened to sue Charles Nii Akrama Mensah, the father of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale for wrongfully holding himself as a Divisional Chief in the area.



The accused also known as ‘Shatta Capo’, claimed to be a chief at Ngleshie Amanfro but the traditional authorities have denied the legitimacy of his title and warned him against holding himself as a chief of the area.



According to the kingmakers, the self-acclaimed chief also known as ‘Shatta Capo’, is an imposter and, therefore, deserves no such recognition.



This notice comes after Nii Akrama Mensah’s name appeared in the obituary of his late wife, Stella Gasu, as Divisional Chief of Ngleshie Amanfro with the stool name Nyonmor Bei II.



Speaking on the matter on the Anopa Bofo Morning Show hosted by Kwamina Sam Biney, the Mankralo of Ngleshie Amanfro, Nii Kwashie Armah IV, said Nii Akrama was once taken to court where he was made to sign a statement of caution to stop parading himself as a chief but he has refused to comply.



“Shatta Wale’s father can not be a divisional chief of Ngleshie Amanfro because we don’t know where he enstool himself as chief that he keeps parading as a chief.”



“I said, he [Nii Akrama Mensah] is not a chief and cannot be a chief…, we have about seven clans at Ngleshie Amanfro, he doesn’t belong to any of them except the executioners’ clan so he cannot be a chief”, Nii Kwashie Armah IV said.



Nii Kwashie Armah IV, thus, believes Nii Akrama Mensah must be punished for the deliberate behavior since he keeps flouting the court order and acting under false pretenses.



“We will take him to court because he has stolen someone’s title, this is not the first time he’s done this. We’ve taken him to Cape Coast and Winneba courts respectively where we won all cases against him.”



“He promised he was not going to call himself a chief anymore after the court made him sign a legal document. So what happened today that after the death of his wife that he is there posing himself as a divisional chief again?” he quizzed.



The Mankrolo of Ngleshie Amanfro again threatened that the family head and the entire family of Charles Nii Akrama Mensah would also have questions to answer for allowing the stool name ‘Nyonmor Bei II’ to appear on their funeral poster.



The Mankralo concluded by stating that the supposed stool name ‘Nyonmor Bei’ is only a household name and does not bear any clan name under the Ngleshie Amanfro Traditional Area.