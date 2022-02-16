Shatta Wale's Lawyer rejects police withdrawal of charge sheet

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: GNA

Defence Counsel for Charles Nii Armah Mensah aka Shatta Wale, Mr Jerry Avenorgbo has rejected moves by the police to withdraw the charges against the musician for publishing false news.



He contended the police was not empowered to withdraw the charges and that they should justify their actions before the court.



“The applications should be rejected and be treated as an infected one,” he said.



Mr Avenorgbo’s call for rejection for the withdrawal of the charge sheet came after prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey informed the court based on new facts, they wanted to withdraw the charge against Mr Mensah and substitute it with a new one.



“We are prosecuting on behalf of the Attorney General, we have the fiat to do so,” he said.



He said they have new facts and they wanted to substitute the charge sheet.



He said they were reliably informed if charges were withdrawn from a case, the matter had to be reassigned.



The Lawyers for the accused persons, however contended that the new or amended charge sheet should be filed and be served on the accused persons.



The matter was adjourned to February 21, 2022.



Shatta Wale, a dance hall artist is standing trial with Kojo Owusu Koranteng, aka “Nana Dope”, Eric Ventnor, aka “Gangee" and Iddrisu Yusif for publication of false news.



They have denied the charge and are on bail.