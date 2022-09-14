Shatta Wale releases Afrobeats EP ahead of October album ‘Gift of God’

Entertainment of Wednesday, 14 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Shatta Movement boss Shatta Wale, has released an extended play (EP) titled ‘The Truth’.



Released, today Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, much to the excitement of fans, the project houses 11 tracks, the first of which is ‘Dem No Fit Wait’. In English, it means they can’t wait.



The EP also bears the Afro-beats genre tag and comes a month ahead of the self-acclaimed African Dancehall King’s feverishly anticipated album called ‘Gift of God (GOG)’.



Last month performing at the 2022 SummerStage music event in New York, the ‘On God’ hitmaker disclosed the album will be out on Monday, 17 October, 2022.