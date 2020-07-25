Shatta Wale recording his version of Putuu, set to release it soon

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Ghanaian Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has warded into the on-going debate about Stonebwoy's 'Putuu' hit song.



According to Shatta Wale, it appears the trend now is for artistes to release songs that do not have meaning.



Shatta Wale's comments come after several industry players had criticized Stonebwoy for releasing his 'Putuu' hit song.



In a Snapchat post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale wondered if singing 'nonsense' is the new normal in the music industry.



He also sought his fans opinion on whether he should also release a 'nonsense' song.



Posting on his Snapchat, Shatta Wale wrote:



"Ei ryt now nonsense singing be the eish now. Make I drop mine anaa?"



YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, had justified what went into the production of his 'Putuu' hit song.



Stonebwoy in a Snap sighted by YEN.com.gh stated that he cannot stop praising God because he has helped him attain greatness.



He added that said looking at his independent Burniton Music Group brand and how he built it alone from scratch, he owns Jah all the praise. The 'Nominate' hitmaker he also when stops praying.





