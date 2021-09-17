You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 09 17Article 1359679

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale rains hundreds of cedis on Medikal

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal play videoDancehall artiste, Shatta Wale and rapper Medikal

• Shatta Wale was spotted at Medikal's event on Thursday

• The dancehall musician was seen spraying money on Medikal

• Medikal and Shatta Wale are friends in the music industry


Many say, dancehall musician Shatta Wale is a show-off, some say he loves to live-large but according to his fans, the artiste just loves to go all out for his friends.

Shatta Wale on Thursday night sent the crowd, gathered at Coco Vanilla for Medikal's concert, wild when he joined the artiste on stage to shower him with money.

The SM boss rained several notes of Ghana cedis on Medikal whilst performing his viral song "Accra" to the charged crowd.

He shouted "too much money" as Shatta Wale sprayed money on him in a video captured by blogger, GhKwaku.

Artistes including, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Black Sherif, Bosom P-Yung, Mr Drew, Kwamina MP, among a host of others performed at "Live with Medikal". Also spotted at the event was rapper Sarkodie.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale spraying cash on Medikal:


Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment

News

Elizabeth Sackey is tipped to be Accra Mayor

Check out the full list of MMDCEs for Greater Accra and Eastern Regions

Sports

Milovan Rajevac is rumored to be the next Black Stars coach

Second comings don’t usually work – Karl Tufuoh cautions GFA on ‘Milo’s appointment

Business

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Ghana’s bauxite refinery ambition gets boost

Africa

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Abdulrasheed Bawa

Nigerians will know terrorism financiers at the right time – EFCC chair

Opinions

Some of these hawkers sell along the busy word that has become traffic prone

One-man-thousand and abolo traffic on the Akosombo Road that needs fixing