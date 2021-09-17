Shatta Wale rains hundreds of cedis on Medikal

Entertainment of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Many say, dancehall musician Shatta Wale is a show-off, some say he loves to live-large but according to his fans, the artiste just loves to go all out for his friends.



Shatta Wale on Thursday night sent the crowd, gathered at Coco Vanilla for Medikal's concert, wild when he joined the artiste on stage to shower him with money.



The SM boss rained several notes of Ghana cedis on Medikal whilst performing his viral song "Accra" to the charged crowd.



He shouted "too much money" as Shatta Wale sprayed money on him in a video captured by blogger, GhKwaku.



Artistes including, Kwesi Arthur, KiDi, Black Sherif, Bosom P-Yung, Mr Drew, Kwamina MP, among a host of others performed at "Live with Medikal". Also spotted at the event was rapper Sarkodie.



