Shatta Wale rains heavy insults on Nigerian artistes, Ghana music industry

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale slams Ghanaians for treating Nigerian artistes special



Shatta Wale descends on Ghana music industry stakeholders



Shatta Wale, Medikal holds ‘Freedom Concert’ in Accra





Halfway through his performance at the ‘Freedom Concert’ held at the Accra Sports Stadium, Shatta Wale seized the opportunity to highlight some concerns within the Ghanaian music industry.



Shatta Wale who paused to address the crowd described certain music industry naysayers who never believed in his craft as fools.



According to Shatta, some stakeholders in the music industry initially doubted his idea organize a ‘sold out’ out concert at the sports stadium.



The Shatta Movement boss who went all emotional while speaking to the crowd said he has been able to prove his haters wrong by filling up the Accra Sports Stadium to the brim.



He also lambasted some of his colleagues who usually look up to the ‘seemingly high standard’ of Nigerian artistes.



The ‘Botoe’ hitmaker labeled Nigerian artistes as ‘stupid’ adding that they should not be seen by Ghanaians as idols.



“Do know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools?

They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” he stated.



He then proceeded to perform one of his popular diss track to spite the industry whiles fans sang along.





Watch the video below:



