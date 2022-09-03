Shatta Wale promotes Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to the world’ concert

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has called on Ghanaians to go and throw their weight behind Stonebwoy as he hosts his yearly concert, ‘Ashaiman to da World’ Festival.



In a post the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ shared on Twitter, he cited that for him to speak evil about Stonebwoy, he will choose to ask people to go and support the artiste as his show comes off today.



“What ago take talk bad about you like ago take promote you make you a better family. Guys, it's another year again. Go support our brother for his Ashaiman to the world concert!! Thank you,” he tweeted.



Shatta’s post comes right after the residents of Ashaiman hailed dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, for joining them to clean up their choked gutters ahead of the 'Ashaiman to Da World Festival.'



In a video on August 25, 2022, the 'Activate' artiste was seen clothed in a grey jumpsuit, white t-shirt, and a wellington boot while carrying a shovel when he arrived to help clean the town.



Meanwhile, not many people saw his action as positive as entertainment critic, Sally Frimpong Mann, slammed the Dancehall artiste, tagging him as attention-seeking for cleaning choked gutters in Ashaiman ahead of his concert.



According to the critic, Stonebwoy doesn't need to clean up Ashaiman only when his famous concert is drawing near.





What ago tek talk bad about you like ago take promote you make you better family ..

Guys, its another year again …

Go support our brother for his Ashiaman to the world concert!!



Thank you ???? — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) September 3, 2022

ADA/DA