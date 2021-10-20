Shatta Wale prank: Impersonating Medikal to arrest prophet criminal – Lawyer

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 October 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A private legal practitioner has said the police personnel who stormed the premises of Accra100.5FM to effect the arrest of a pastor in Rambo-style committed a crime.



According to him, the fact that the officers called the head pastor of New Life Kingdom Chapel International, Stephen Akwasi Appiah, otherwise known as Jesus Ahuofe, and pretended to be hiplife artiste Medikal, was a crime.



He said the behaviour of the police is a slap in the face of the law against impersonation.



“These officers may be laughing at the wrong side of their mouths if the law on impersonation is contested”, he added.



“The police, as a law enforcement body, should have known that you cannot break the law to enforce the law”, he reminded.



Mr Twum Barimah, who used to be a police officer, took issue with the mode of operation of the police in effecting the arrest, adding that there is the need for the police to operate within the confines of the law when it comes to its enforcement.



He maintained that what the personnel did by calling the pastor and pretending to be someone else when they had earlier officially invited him, contravenes the law.



Mr Twum Barimah gave this twist to the whole Shatta Wale shooting saga when he spoke on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yesmon hosted by Kwame Appiah Kubi on Wednesday, 20 October 2021.



Jesus Ahuofe had prophesied that a popular dancehall musician with the first name Charles will be killed on October 18 in the same way that South African reggae star Lucky Dube was murdered.



This prophecy led to some associates of the dancehall artiste staging a gunshot prank on social media, which led to his arrest as well as two other accomplices.



