Shatta Wale paid for his bail and left his accomplices to their fate - Deportee alleges

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Deportee makes a shocking revelation about Shatta Wale



Shatta Wale, others arrested over fake Facebook post



How Shatta and Deportee's relationship went sour



In October 2021, Idris Yusif, better known as Deportee, a close friend and member of Shatta Wale's team, landed himself behind bars over the singer's fake gun attack.



Deportee was named as an accomplice of the popular dancehall musician and was arrested with two others, Nana Dope and Gangee and charged for abetment of crime.



An Accra Circuit court remanded them into prison custody and later granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 each for the publication of false information that claimed Shatta had been shot.



Fast forward to July 2022, Deportee has alleged that Shatta Wale only settled his bail, leaving him to his fate.



He added that the Shatta Movement boss currently has issues with him, but in due time he will tell his side of the story and the reasons why their relationship has once again gone sour.



"My relationship with Shatta is out there, people know it... we had our issues back then, but this time around...there is an issue that is the reality. At the right time, the issue will pop up. He has issues with me but I don't.



"Recently we went to court, you know we went to prison together. He got himself bailed, but without us...these are the things, I don't want to speak. Maybe with time, we will speak. I know it is a bombshell and it will go out there and it is going to escalate a whole lot of things," Deportee disclosed in an interview on 'Time With The Stars' with Larry Bozzlz.



According to the singer, who doubles as an artiste manager, he doesn't condones negative energy from his circle of friends.



"Anyone who knows me, when you ask they will tell you that forget who you are, when you go wrong he will tell you. When you are on the right path he will tell you. When you make a mistake, he will tell you and that is the person I am.



"I don't want to be around you and be faking. I can't do that, no matter who you are. I will let you know on the low...there are people who don't like my type. I can't be faking and cover things that are not right," he added in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Watch the video below:







