Shatta Wale overwhelmed by McDan’s progress with Ada Songhor Salt project

Entertainment of Thursday, 9 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Amarh Mensah better known as Shatta Wale was overwhelmed with the progress made by Dr. Daniel McKorley’s Electrochem Ghana Limited on the Ada Songhor Salt project.



Shatta Wale over the weekend paid a working visit to the Ada Songhor Salt mine where he was briefed on the projects Electrochem Ghana Limited has undertaken since taking over as the sole company to explore salt resources in the Songhor Lagoon and surrounding communities.



Even at its primary stages, the Ada Songhor Salt project has provided over 1,000 jobs to people in the community and will serve as a source of employment and money-making venture for the country as a whole when the exploitation becomes fully operational in the next couple of weeks.



The Dancehall artiste who was in the company of Dr. Daniel McKorley at the time of his visit took to social media to express his gross impression on the Ada Songhor Salt project.



He wrote, “This past weekend goes down as one of the most enlightening in my life! Wow! Had a privileged tour of the Ada Songhor Salt Project, managed by Electrochem Ghana Limited owned by business mogul, my Chairman and friend, Mr. Daniel McKorley of McDan Group of Companies.”



“The over 42,000-acre project will provide jobs and improve the livelihoods of over 6000 people in Ada and its surrounding areas,” Shatta Wale added.



According to him, Ghana must safeguard its natural resources which God has bestowed on the country and also celebrate legends like McDan for his thoughtful ideas which have seen a massive money venture develop in the white gold sector.



Shatta Wale added, “Chale! Ghana is blessed. We have legends to celebrate. Congratulations to Daniel McKorley and the entire McDan Group of Companies! #GateWayToAfrica #BigVision #Soliddream #Chairman4lyf #Paapaaapaaaapaaa!”



Also present at the Ada Songhor Salt mine was renowned entertainment presenter Mr. George Quaye.



Electrochem Ghana Limited, which is a subsidiary of the McDan Group of Companies was granted a 15-year mining lease to exploit salt resources in the Songhor lagoon and surrounding communities by Parliament in October 2020.















