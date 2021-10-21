Shatta Wale now looks like a junkie – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

From all indications, Blakk Rasta is certainly not in support of the #FreesShattaWale movement that is taking place on social media following his arrest.



Blakk Rasta has described Shatta Wale as a 'junkie' adding that no amount of death hoaxes can resurrect him.



The popular radio presenter labeled Shatta’s upcoming GOG album a mere trash adding that no amount of stunts can make it trend.



"No amount of death hoaxes can resurrect a junkie. Borla album. Borla is trash. Trash in, trash out. Happy death day. Junkie," Blakk Rasta wrote on social media.



Some individuals on social media have since seconded Blakk Rasta's comments adding that Shatta indeed looked sick and grumpy when he was spotted at the police station.





To them, the dancehall artiste looked like someone’s stuck on drugs.





Read the post below:



