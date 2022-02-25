Shatta Wale mocks artistes who haven't registered with GHAMRO

Shatta Wale advises artistes to register with GHAMRO



After Rex Omar confirmed that Shatta Wale had received GH¢30,000 from royalties, the musician has mocked some artistes he claims are not business-minded.



According to him, the decision by some artistes to not register with the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) is not a smart one.



“You register and open accounts on YouTube, iTunes, Deezer, Boomplay etc. But you don’t want to register with Ghamro that is so close to you to make money out of this 37million population in Ghana.



“Are you a serious business minded musician at all ..Ei Obroni waawu,” he tweeted on February 25, 2022.



Shatta Wale, despite being declared as the highest royalty earner in Ghana by the chairman of the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, still sees his money as chicken feed.



Rex in an interview on GTV Breakfast disclosed that the popular artiste is due some GH¢30,000 royalties and urged his management to provide his bank account details for transfer.



Rex Omar said, "Shatta Wale's money with GHAMRO is over 30,000 cedis, we're only waiting for his management to bring us his account details so that the money will be paid into his account."



Meanwhile, Shatta Wale, looking back at the years he has worked his heart out, has lamented what he has earned over the period of 15 years.



In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he disclosed that he will use his royalties to pay off his taxes with the Ghana Revenue Authority but maintain that the money wasn't befitting.





