Shatta Wale misses out on MTV Video Music Awards, thanks Beyonce and Jay Z

• Shatta Wale was nominated in this year's MTV Video Music Awards



• Beyonce’s collaboration with Shatta Wale earned him the spot



• However, "Already" lost the awards to "Best Art Direction"



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, became the first Ghanaian to be nominated for MTV Video Music Awards. Shatta Wale's collaboration with American singer, Beyonce ad Major Lazer earned them a spot in the "Best Art Direction" category, however, Saweetie and Doja Cat's “Best Friend” emerged winners.



The "Ayoo" hitmaker has thanked Beyonce for featuring him on her album that got him recognized at the International awards.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, he wrote: "God bless @Beyonce and Jay z moreeeee for me ...wow!! What an opportunity...If I don’t even win, I’m forever grateful at least to see my name on an award show in America many have been craving to be on."



Meanwhile, WizKid from Nigerian won the award for "Best Cinematography" in the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards with "Brown Skin Girl" by Beyonce which featured himself, Saint Jhn, and Blue Ivy Carter.



The awards took place at Barclays Center, New York, United States on September 12.



See Shatta Wale’s tweet below:







God bless @Beyonce and Jay z moreeeee for me❤️❤️ ...wow!! What an opportunity..If I don’t even win ,am forever grateful at least to see my name on an award show in america many have been craving to be on ???????? pic.twitter.com/IDyyxKWuhK