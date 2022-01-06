Shatta Wale makes shocking revelation about his past relationships

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 January 2022

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr has disclosed he wasn’t appreciated in his past relationships.



The dancehall artiste who was once the lover of Shatta Michy made the claim while expressing his desire to support single mothers for reasons unknown to him.



He has consequently sought advice from his fans as regards whether it was a step in the right direction or not.



“I want to support as many baby mothers as I can, I don’t know but I feel I need to. I was never appreciated in my past relationships and anytime I see girls with baby’s I feel like giving that support to them. What do you think? Tell me if it’s right or wrong. I just love babies,” he shared in a Facebook post on January 5, 2022.



A couple of weeks ago, Shatta Wale in an interview with Nana Ama McBrown on UTV revealed that he was blessed with three children from different mothers, Majesty, Papa Nii Jedidiah and his daughter Winnie.



In January 2019, the Shatta Movement boss and Michy broke up after the dancehall artiste went on his knees to propose to her during his Reign concert.



