Shatta Wale knelt to raise concerns, not to apologize – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Entertainment of Monday, 15 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Arnold clarifies why Shatta Wale knelt before the IGP



• Shatta Wale requests some special privileges for Ghanaian celebrities



• Shatta Wale attends IGP-creative arts meeting



Popular entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has stated that, contrary to reports that Shatta Wale went on his knees to apologize to the IGP during their meeting with the creative arts industry, he rather knelt down to raise certain concerns.



Arnold said that shortly after Shatta Wale was brought back into the meeting room after the livid musician stormed out, he stood to render an apology before kneeling down to plead with the IGP to allow celebrities to live their lives without restrictions.



During a discussion on UTV’s United Showbiz on November 13, 2021, the entertainment journalist clarified saying;



“Few minutes after Shatta left the auditorium, he came back during the questions and answers session. When he came back, the first thing he did was apologize. He apologized whiles standing and after that moved towards the police’s high table to express his concerns. When he knelt before the podium, he did not apologize there. He knelt because he wanted the police to consider his concerns. He did not kneel to apologize as people said.”



Watch the video below







