Shatta Wale joins in trolling cyberbully Nana Aba reprimanded

Charles Nii Armah Mensah, alias Shatta Wale, joined social media trolling directed at a cyberbully who got a "smacking down" by GHOne TV General Manager, Nana Aba Anamoah, over the weekend.



The young man in question appeared for an audition for "The Next TV Star" programme on GHOne TV but ended up facing a panel composed of three women he had previously abused on Twitter.



Nana Aba and her co-panelists, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo took turns to severely censure the young man who for the better part of the encounter looked stranded.



“…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know?" Nana Aba asked



Reacting to the development on social media, Shatta Wale posted a video of the encounter with the comment: "MR why should I ... if I talk say school no go far, u ppl go talk nonsense ..Twitter educated ppl see ur fam oo...

I swear this boy for go jail ...ankaful."





MR why should I ???????????????? if I talk say school no go far ,u ppl go talk nonesense ..Twitter educated ppl see ur fam oo????????????????

