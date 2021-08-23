Shatta Wale is not the devil’s child because he does circular music - Singer Wilmina

Entertainment of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: Nana Reagan, Contributor

Ghanaian singer, pastor, and professional counselor, Wilhelmina Kwatemaah Fordjour, popularly known as Wilmina, has said that many Christians get it wrong thinking Circular musicians like Shatta Wale and the rest are children or disciples of the devil.



Speaking in an interview on Sunday on the Akwaaba show on Adom 106.3 FM with host OPD, she expressed worry about this misconception and called on the Christian body to do away with such perceptions.



“Shatta Wale is not the devil’s child. Some Christians don’t understand. Circular musicians are children of God too and God loves them” she told the host.



When asked whether she will love to feature one on a song, she added: “when the Holy Spirit directs me to work with any of them I will do that. For now, I have not thought of it but if the time comes and it is within God’s purpose for my ministry, I will love to collaborate with them.”



The singer recently bagged a 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK nomination alongside nine other Ghanaian, most home-based musicians.



Wilmina's newest single titled 'Miracle' features Nigerian Minister Igwe. The song is on all streaming platforms including an already premiered video directed by Sky Web on YouTube.