Shatta Wale is not a proper musician; his music is full of noise - Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Sunday, 5 June 2022

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Ghanaian popular radio presenter and Reggae musician Blakk Rasta has opined that Shatta Wale is not a good musician because his music is full of noise.



According to Blakk Rasta, the Gringo king is a noise maker because his music hurts his ears.



He added in an interview with blogger Attractive Mustapha, Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah, that even if one trillion people proclaim love for Shatta Wale’s music he can never like his songs.



“It’s not about his personality but his music. I have tried to play and love his music but I don’t love it, this is not the kind of music I want to listen to, it makes noise in my ears”.



He however stated emphatically that Stonebwoy’s music and his performances are far better than Shatta Wale and Sarkodie put together.



