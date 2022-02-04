Shatta Wale is bigger than Jay-Z, it is a fact - Bulldog

Entertainment of Friday, 4 February 2022

Shatta Wale is the greatest artiste, says Bulldog



Bulldog says Shatta is bigger than Jay-Z



I will be bigger than Jay-Z, Shatta prophesies



Nana Asiamah Hanson, better known as Bulldog, has stated that his artiste, Shatta Wale, is bigger than American rapper and record executive Jay-Z.



According to him, the dancehall musician is the greatest artiste he has ever come across, adding that records are backing his claim.



In an interview on StarrDrive with Caleb Nii Boye, Shatta's manager argued that not even Jamaica's icon, Vybz Kartel, can be compared to him.



He said, "I have said this severally, Shatta is the best artiste that I know, and he is better than Jay-Z and all others, I am telling you. Listen, I tell him that he is better than his idol, Vybz Kartel. Go and check the records."



The American rapper is regarded as one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 125 million records sold.



Also, Jay-Z real name, Shawn Carter, in 2021 became the most-nominated artist in the history of the Grammy Awards with 83 nominations.



It can be recalled that during Shatta's signing to Zylofon Music in January 2018, he noted that he was going to be bigger than Jay-Z and any other American artiste in two years from then.



“I think in the next year or two my fans should really watch out, Shatta Wale is going to be bigger than Jay-Z and all the [big] artists in America,” said the 2014 VGMA Artiste of the Year.