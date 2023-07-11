You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 07 11Article 1801898

Entertainment of Tuesday, 11 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale is a very shy person in private life – Presidential staffer reveals

Nadia Adongo Musah, Deputy Director of Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, has disclosed that Shatta Wale is a shy person in private.

She made the comments on TV3’s Today’s Woman show (July 10) whiles talking about her favourite musicians.

She ranked the ‘I know my level’ hitmaker, as her third best musician behind Prof Atamina and Atimbila.

“I just like his spirit,” she said of Charles Nii Armah Mensah to the surprise of the show host.

He buttressed her claim: “He is a very shy person when you know him personally, he is. In his private life, he is.”

