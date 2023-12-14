‘Shatta Wale is a comedian who can take off his pants and dance at the poolside’ - Stonebwoy jabs

Entertainment of Thursday, 14 December 2023
Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has chastised his colleague musician, Shatta Wale for consistently attacking his personality for no tangible reasons in public.
According to him, Shatta Wale’s untoward actions toward him are a clear indication that he is a ‘comedian’ whose rants are aimed at entertaining Ghanaians instead of making prudent comments.
He bemoaned why Shatta Wale spends time lambasting him most of the time while he has not provoked or done anything offensive to be treated in that manner.
Speaking in an interview with Joynews and monitored by GhanaWeb, Stonebwoy stated that Shatta Wale is someone who could go to the poolside and take off his pants, so, he does not take him seriously.
Also, he is not worried about the Shatta Wale's criticisms.
"Shatta Wale is always a comedian and he knows it. He likes to make people laugh. He can take off his pants and dance at the poolside. I don’t do any of that and I am not a comedian. So you can love Shatta because he is good. Allow him to feel free but it is rather unfortunate that he does not allow me to feel free in his mouth. But it is good like that,” he said.
Shatta Wale has been a staunch critic of his colleague musician, Stonebwoy whom he referred to as a ‘cripple’ when he was ranting at him.
Shatta Wale has on countless times lambasted Stonebwoy with the recent one being when the fracas emerged regarding the booking of the Accra Sports Stadium for their concerts.
Stonebwoy who rarely responds to Shatta Wale’s claims has labelled him as a ‘comedian’ whose utterances entertain the general public.
