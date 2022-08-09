Shatta Wale hits first RIAA Gold certification with ‘Already’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 9 August 2022

Ghanaian music star Shatta Wale has earned himself an RIAA Gold certification for his contribution to a global smash hit 'Already' released by Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records.



The single by Beyonce which was officially made available digitally on July 19, 2019, features Shatta Wale and American electronic dance music DJ trio, Major Lazer.



The single went Gold on August 8, 2022.



'Already' was one of the singles of Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift released in 2019.



This feat makes Shatta Wale the first Ghanaian artist after Fuse ODG to have such a certification.



In 2020, Ghanaian music star and Azonto hitmaker, Fuse ODG, received an RIAA Gold certification for his collaboration with Major Lazer and Nyla (Brick & Lace) on Light It Up Remix.



The song (Light It Up Remix) went Gold on March 1, 2017.



It moved Platinum on March 1, 2017, and has since gone 2x Multi-Platinum as of September 15, 2021.



