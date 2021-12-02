Shatta Wale has done it again as he displays funny dance moves

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale fascinates fans with dance movies



Shatta battles Fella Makafui



Shatta and Medikal set for ‘Freedom Concert’ in December





Shatta Wale amused fans with his dance moves while hanging out with Fella Makafui and Medikal at Coco Vanilla.



Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale had eyes on him as he battled Fella Makafui leaving Medikal no choice but to cheer them on.



In a video shared on Instagram by blogger Gh Kwaku, the musician couldn’t help himself as he jumped on a sofa to display his dance prowess.



He made funny facial expressions dressed in all-black attire, a shiny black sneaker to match and on his head, a kujay hat as he bounced up and down with happiness.



Fans on social media couldn’t help but just leave laughing emojis on the video that has recently gone viral.



These videos can only tell us what the rundown will be at the ‘Freedom Concert Experience’ organised by Shatta Wale and Medikal which is happening on December 10, 2021.



The show will be the first ever after the two were released from prison.





Watch the video below:



