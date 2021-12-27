Shatta Wale grills Nigerian DJ asking him to learn from Stonebwoy

Shatta Wale warns Nigerians DJ to stop brewing confusion between him and Stonebwoy



Shatta Wale has asked a Nigerian DJ who compared him to Stonebwoy to hold his tongue in a social media post.



Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, professionally known as Shatta Wale, took to Twitter on December 27, 2021, to ask a Nigerian DJ to shut up when he compared him to Stonebwoy after he said he didn’t look up to Nigerian artistes while using unprintable words on them ‘Freedom Concert’.



“Some Nigerian DJ say I should learn from Stonebwoy, how many times have you promoted him ….You are a big shame …Don’t bring confusion format between us ..he is my blood, I don’t care how he feels about this but he knows u guys never try for him...Shut up !!!” he tweeted.



The Shatta Movement boss during his ‘Freedom Concert’ on December 25, decided to pour his thoughts during his performance and this has annoyed many Nigerians for what they thought was rude and disrespectful.



During the artiste charged performance, he called some Ghanaians in the music industry fools because they had told him he couldn’t fill the stadia and went on to describe Nigerian artistes as "stupid" inciting that he doesn’t depend on them but his fans.



“Do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools? They told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigerian artiste. I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria,” Shatta Wale is quoted to have said.





