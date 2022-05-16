Shatta Wale greeted with dumsor upon arrival in Ghana

Entertainment of Monday, 16 May 2022

Shatta Wale welcomed to Ghana by fans



Shatta complains of dumsor



Afia Schwarzenegger calls out ECG



Celebrated Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale was given a special taste of Ghana by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) after he experienced lights out popularly known as dumsor in his neighbourhood just hours after returning from the United States of America.



Shatta spent over a month overseas after his US tour with his 'blood brother' Medikal where he recorded and released songs including his hit single 'On God'.



He received a presidential welcome on Friday at the Kotoka International Airport as members of the Shatta Movement stormed the area upon news of his touchdown in Ghana.



A day after living his glory and topping social media trends, the award-winning musician took to his official Twitter page on Saturday morning to express his displeasure over the consistent electricity outages. Similar cases have been recorded in parts of the capital.



The tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read: "Ah still dem deh do light off here. I have to go back to my country. GM SM fans."



Also, television and radio personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has also called on the ECG to make available a dumsor calendar to keep customers updated on the times there will be sleeping in darkness adding that she is disgusted by the constant power outages.



"From 1st of Mat till today, we have experienced more than 8 over night dumsor. 7 all day off. Pls be specific n give us a calendar. This is disgusting and disrespectful to the people in Spintex," Afia Schwar wrote in a Facebook post.



Meanwhile, ECG is proposing a 148% tariff increase. The company has said it will only be able to recover from its losses if its upward adjustment proposal is approved.



