Shatta Wale exposed for faking his GH¢169,000 bet win

Some netizens have decided to question the supposed GH¢169,457 won by popular musician, Shatta Wale on the betting site, Betway.



It will be recalled that somewhere Tuesday evening, Shatta Wale left his stun his followers when he shared screenshots of the whopping GH¢169,457 he won Betway to inspire his followers especially those who are into this sports betting business.



In the two slips he shared, he earned 95,080 cedis on one slip with a stake of 2,000 cedis, and he won 73,512 cedis on another slide with a wager of 1,500 cedis.



While this seemed great earlier, some of the followers of Shatta Wale have proved that they see beyond the ordinary with comments who show that Shatta wale Faked the win.



One fan wrote the comment: “You don't know bets inside eer you lol let me give example take 300 odds with 10 picks and another different 300odds with 19 or 24 picks and see if the money will be the same.”



See the others below:









