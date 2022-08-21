Shatta Wale exhibited emotional intelligence in Wiyaala citation saga – Arnold applauds

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has been praised for exhibiting emotional intelligence in a recent misunderstanding with fellow artiste Wiyaala.



The rift was in connection with a citation Wiyaala was supposed to receive in the United States but had been told she would be handed the citation backstage instead of on stage after her performance.



She initially accused Shatta Wale of being behind the decision to be handed the award backstage, but subsequently retracted the allegation and apologized to Shatta Wale.



It turned out that the Shatta Movement boss who had performed on the same stage and received his citation afterwards was not connected in any way with the decision.



Whiles contributing to the episode on UTV’s United Showbiz programme on August 20, entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo said, Shatta Wale deserved plaudits for keeping calm whiles Wiyaala also needs to be more patient and communicate better to resolve any future issues.



“The little I will tell Wiyaala and her likes is that when issues come up, they should be patient. As you know, social media has its gains but one thing (lost) in artistry is that artistes don’t communicate anymore, social media is the easiest resort.



“Social media has made it hard for them to communicate, if Wiyaala was a bit patient and had reached out because they were all in the same precinct, she could have called for clarifications, it is her lack of patience that triggered all of this.



“But I will applaud Shatta Wale for the emotional intelligence he displayed, for me, it is a big plus,” he stated, adding thus: “I praise him because the Shatta Wale we know could have also gone berserk….”



