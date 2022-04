Entertainment of Thursday, 14 April 2022

Source: www.zionfelix.net

Shatta Wale has dropped visuals for his track, ‘On God’.



He said he doesn’t kiss a$$ so people should fu*k off with their favours.



Since nobody is bigger than God, Shatta believes haters cannot show him anything.



The Shatta Movement boss threw shots at people in the industry.



Watch the video below: