Shatta Wale doesn’t talk to me, I’ve not seen him for the past three years – Mother causes stir

Entertainment of Friday, 16 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Elsie Avemegah, mother of Shatta Wale has disclosed that his son has not visited her for the past three years for some strange reasons.



According to the mother, the relationship between them has not been cordial following a witchcraft allegation made against her by Magluv, a lady rumoured to be Shatta Wale’s lover.



Speaking on Accra-based Hot FM, Elsie Avemegah said although she [Elsie] has no problem with Shatta Wale, he appears to be distancing himself from her as a result of the claim.



“All those who know me know that I’m a God-fearing woman. Everyone knows Elsie is not wayward. I am a stenographer secretary…” she fumed. “Magluv told my son I’m a witch, she told him to not allow me entry into his home. Due to this, my son is afraid to come closer to me.



She continued: “My son does not visit me; he doesn’t talk to me. He doesn’t pick my calls. This Magluv lady is messing up the relationship between Shatta Wale and Michy. She is creating confusion between them by telling them stuffs about each other.”



A livid Elsie Avemegah expressed shock over Magluv’s actions after years of treating the latter like her biological daughter.



Meanwhile, Shatta Wale and Magluv are yet to respond to the claims.



Watch the videos below.







