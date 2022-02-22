Shatta Wale disses Ghanaian bloggers

Entertainment of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale says bloggers only 'copy and paste'



Verify all your information, Shatta to bloggers



Medikal has not been arrested, Shatta to fans



Dancehall singer, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, better known as Shatta Wale has condemned the level of unprofessionalism from some bloggers in the country.



He has described them as "disappointed WASSCE students" who do not verify the information they publish.



Shatta on Monday called out bloggers for always spreading fake news about celebrities.



The recent was his best friend, rapper Medikal, who was reported to have been arrested by some blogs.



"Ghana if one blogger write then the rest copy …Disappointed WASSCE students'" he tweeted.



"Any blogger that says @AmgMedikal has been convicted ..pls your mother ok," Shatta added.



The leader of the Shatta Movement also took on the media for misleading the general public over Medikal's court case.



In a Facebook post, he assured music lovers and fans of the rapper that there was no cause for alarm.



He wrote: "Fans of AMG Medikal. Forget all of them. Dem be school girls. Nonsense media. Dem no arrest anybody. Medikal win case today …Fools."



According to reports, the rapper was on Monday, February 21, convicted by an Accra Circuit Court for the unlawful public display of arms after pleading guilty to the charge.



The court presided over by His Honour Emmanuel Essandoh, has subsequently sentenced the ‘La hustle’ hitmaker to 300 penalty units, which amounts to GH₵3,600. In default, he will serve nine months in prison.



Before this development, Medikal on January 25, 2022, asked the Circuit Court in Accra to order the police to release his gun to him.



See Shatta's post below:







