Shatta Wale displays thousands of cedis budgeted for fans

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale has put on display, thousands of cedis he intends to share among his die-hard fans.



The leader of the Shatta Movement on September 28 posted a video of the bundles of cedis budgeted for his fans. Shatta is best known for spraying money on fans who usually mob him at every public appearance.



Explaining the motive behind his goodwill, he noted that artistes will forever be indebted to fans who support and promote their music. It is only fair that he 'blesses' the streets with the little he has.



"We are made by the fans. We are shaped by the fans. The fans make the music. The fans grow the brand. We need not be billionaires to show them love when we can. Whatever little we have, could bring a smile," he wrote in a post on September 6 when he was captured spraying cash on fans in Ada.



The video which was captioned "Fans money" has attracted a number of reactions from artistes and fans of the dancehall musician.



Rapper Medikal, who considers Shatta Wale as his godfather wrote: "Please I’m your biggest Fan o."



Pappy Kojo has also called for his share of the money, his comment read: "Aflao master you know what it is. Check dm for PayPal please."



Also, music group Keche added: "Boss please we are at the gate."



SM fans have also dropped their mobile money numbers under the post for their share of the 'fans money'.



Interestingly, the CEO of 3Music Awards, Sadiq Abdulai Abu who has been engaged in an online beef with Shatta has demanded his share of the money.



"Come give me 100K eh. The last one no reach me oh. Me and Bullgod go come take am. Make am 200K. Make I give some to the “latrician” for my office," Baba Sadiq wrote in a tweet dated September 28.



